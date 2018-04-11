South Africa

Two Sun City escapees killed in shootout with police

11 April 2018 - 13:31 By Jeff Wicks
The stacked metal cupboards that helped the prisoners escape.
The stacked metal cupboards that helped the prisoners escape.
Image: SUPPLIED

Two men alleged to have been part of a cohort of 16 awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre‚ known as “Sun City”‚ were shot and killed by police near Greytown in central KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.

The 16 escapees literally broke their way out of the detention centre in the early hours of Monday morning.

They made their dash through a pipe shaft‚ used an object to break the wall and then proceeded to scale the fence.

A country-wide manhunt has been launched to recapture the detainees.

Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that they received information that two escapees had entered KwaZulu-Natal.

“We conducted an operation and during the course of that action two men were shot and killed. We managed to recover a 9mm pistol and a toy gun‚” he said.

Sources with knowledge of the incident said that Hawks officers as well as members from the Durban K9 Unit had tracked the men who were travelling on the R33 between Greytown and Pietermaritzburg.

When police tried to stop the car the pair opened fire on officers‚ with the policemen returning fire.

Mhlongo said no officers were injured in the exchange of fire.

One of the men who was killed was Sabelo Ngubane‚ who was detained on a murder charge.

READ MORE

IN PICTURES: This is how the Sun City prisoners broke out

Images from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre also known as Sun City prison where 16 awaiting trial inmates have escaped show that part of the ...
News
23 hours ago

Are these SA's most audacious prison breaks?

Sixteen awaiting trial prisoners broke out of the Johannesburg Correctional Centre‚ also known as Sun City prison‚ by escaping through a pipe shaft ...
News
2 days ago

Prisoners escape from Sun City

Sixteen awaiting trial prisoners literally broke their way out of the Johannesburg Correctional Centre‚ also known as Sun City prison‚ officials said ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | SA will help SA businessman who confronted Ajay Gupta, confirms ... South Africa
  2. Day Zero could still come‚ Cape business warned South Africa
  3. I looked to Mama Winnie's bravery when I was jailed - Tshidi Nyembe South Africa
  4. AfriForum asks police to investigate Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
X