Two Sun City escapees killed in shootout with police

Two men alleged to have been part of a cohort of 16 awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre‚ known as “Sun City”‚ were shot and killed by police near Greytown in central KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.

The 16 escapees literally broke their way out of the detention centre in the early hours of Monday morning.

They made their dash through a pipe shaft‚ used an object to break the wall and then proceeded to scale the fence.

A country-wide manhunt has been launched to recapture the detainees.

Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that they received information that two escapees had entered KwaZulu-Natal.