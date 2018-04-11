South Africa

WATCH | Man in wheelchair cruises through traffic, clinging to the back of a taxi

11 April 2018 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE

There's nothing quite like the feeling of cruising down a road with the feel of the wind in your hair.

Doing it in a wheelchair while clinging to the back of a minibus taxi is probably not the way most people would do it.

An undated video has surfaced showing a man in a wheelchair in an act referred to as 'skitching'. Sometimes known as ski-hitching, skitching is the act of hitching a ride by holding onto a motor vehicle, often while riding on a skateboard, roller skates or bicycle.

In the short viral video that appears to have been filmed somewhere in South Africa, the man glances over his shoulder to make sure the coast is clear then lets go of the vehicle, cruising across the road to the curb.

MORE

WATCH | Safari guide saves newlywed tourists from charging elephant

A New Zealand couple are in awe of two tourist guides who saved them after they came face-to-face with an elephant while on a foot safari in the ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Chase ensues after teen steals church bus

A 15-year-old in Texas landed in hot water and on national television after he stole a church bus.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Passengers panic as runaway train rolls for 12km without engine

A “ghastly” accident was narrowly avoided after 22 train coaches carrying some 1,000 passengers became detached from the engine and sped backwards ...
News
19 hours ago

WATCH | Shocking! Motorcyclist jogs away from crash after car runs red light

Shocking footage from a motorcyclist's helmet camera shows the moment he jogs away from a multi-vehicle crash in Texas in the United States.
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kremlin warns against moves that 'could destabilise' Syria World
  2. About 100 soldiers on Algerian plane that crashed: military source Africa
  3. Order of Luthuli award for assassinated tribal 'peace chief' South Africa
  4. BREAKING | Spy boss accused of 'threatening' intelligence watchdog South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
Elephant charges at couple three times at the Kruger National Park
X