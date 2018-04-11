WATCH | Man in wheelchair cruises through traffic, clinging to the back of a taxi

There's nothing quite like the feeling of cruising down a road with the feel of the wind in your hair.

Doing it in a wheelchair while clinging to the back of a minibus taxi is probably not the way most people would do it.

An undated video has surfaced showing a man in a wheelchair in an act referred to as 'skitching'. Sometimes known as ski-hitching, skitching is the act of hitching a ride by holding onto a motor vehicle, often while riding on a skateboard, roller skates or bicycle.

In the short viral video that appears to have been filmed somewhere in South Africa, the man glances over his shoulder to make sure the coast is clear then lets go of the vehicle, cruising across the road to the curb.