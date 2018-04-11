WATCH | Mother and son in Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint

CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a mother and son were hijacked outside a house in Benoni last week Friday.

In the video, the Audi pulls up to the house in Rynfield and waits for the gate to open. A few moments later a sedan screeches to a halt behind the Audi and two men leap out.

The men can be seen approaching the driver and passenger windows. The Audi driver, in an attempt to escape, reverses, hitting the criminal's vehicle, however he doesn't get very far.

The criminals pull open the driver's and passenger doors and rob the occupants before driving away.

The passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Benoni City Times that her son was dropping her off at her home when the vehicle 'boxed' them in. She said he reversed the car because he knew they would not take a damaged vehicle.

She said after her son reversed, one of the suspects pointed a gun at his head.

“He just said ‘help yourselves’. They never wanted the car, they were after jewellery,” she said.