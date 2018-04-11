South Africa

WATCH | Mother and son in Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint

11 April 2018 - 10:27 By TimesLIVE

CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a mother and son were hijacked outside a house in Benoni last week Friday. 

In the video, the Audi pulls up to the house in Rynfield and waits for the gate to open. A few moments later a sedan screeches to a halt behind the Audi and two men leap out.

The men can be seen approaching the driver and passenger windows. The Audi driver, in an attempt to escape, reverses, hitting the criminal's vehicle, however he doesn't get very far.

The criminals pull open the driver's and passenger doors and rob the occupants before driving away.

The passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Benoni City Times that her son was dropping her off at her home when the vehicle 'boxed' them in. She said he reversed the car because he knew they would not take a damaged vehicle.

She said after her son reversed, one of the suspects pointed a gun at his head.

“He just said ‘help yourselves’. They never wanted the car, they were after jewellery,” she said.

 

MORE

WATCH | Man in wheelchair cruises through traffic, clinging to the back of a taxi

There's nothing quite like the feeling of cruising down a main road with the wind in your hair.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Chase ensues after teen steals church bus

A 15-year-old in Texas landed in hot water and on national television after he stole a church bus.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Shocking! Motorcyclist jogs away from crash after car runs red light

Shocking footage from a motorcyclist's helmet camera shows the moment he jogs away from a multi-vehicle crash in Texas in the United States.
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | Demolition fail as giant silo crashes down on cultural centre

The planned detonation of a silo in southern Denmark went spectacularly wrong on Friday when the silo fell in the opposite direction intended, ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kremlin warns against moves that 'could destabilise' Syria World
  2. About 100 soldiers on Algerian plane that crashed: military source Africa
  3. Order of Luthuli award for assassinated tribal 'peace chief' South Africa
  4. BREAKING | Spy boss accused of 'threatening' intelligence watchdog South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
Elephant charges at couple three times at the Kruger National Park
X