Five people died in a fire in Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Paramedics from ER24 and local emergency services‚ including the Pietermaritzburg Fire Department‚ attended the fire at a house in Larch Road‚ Willowton.

ER24’s Werner Vermaak said: “Shortly after 3am‚ emergency services arrived on the scene. The local Fire Department extinguished the fire. They found five people inside the house and brought them outside. Three adults and two people‚ believed to be children‚ were found with fatal injuries.”

He said the exact circumstances surrounding the fire would be investigated by the local authorities.