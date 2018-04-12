Ford offers Kuga owners settlements ahead of consumer commission report

The National Consumer Commission will by mid-May go public with its long-awaited investigative report into whether Ford SA and its sister companies are guilty of “prohibited conduct” with respect to the scores of Kuga SUVs that caught fire.

NCC spokesman Trevor Hattingh told TimesLIVE that the report had been completed.

“It’s currently being subjected to an internal process of approving the findings and recommendations‚ and engaging with the subject of the investigation (Ford).”

The NCC agreed to let Ford SA have sight of the draft findings and recommendations before the final approval of the report. Among the allegations probed was that the 2013 and 2014 1.6 petrol-model Kugas were recalled in other markets and then sold in SA.