Listeria fallout hits pork industry hard

12 April 2018 - 06:25 By Tanya Steenkamp
South African Meat Processors Association chairperson Arnold Prinsloo said about 2‚000 jobs have already been shed at processing plants.
South Africa's pork industry is losing about R45-million a week owing to “listeria hysteria”‚ and experts warn that many small-scale pig farmers will not survive the plunge in demand for pork.

“Enterprise had 300 people laid off; another large company laid off 150. A process plant in the Free State laid off 200 people and in Durban a plant laid off about 300 workers. Then there are a lot of small guys who have shed jobs.”

According to him‚ listeriosis has cost the processed meat industry R800-million per month.

