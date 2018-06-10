South Africa

Bakkie rolls leaving three people dead

10 June 2018 - 15:16 By Timeslive
Image: Facebook/ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd.

Three people were killed and a woman critically injured when a bakkie rolled in Springs on the East Rand on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said that ER24 paramedics had arrived at the scene at around 11pm to find four people trapped inside the bakkie.

“It took fire and rescue personnel about an hour to extricate the woman from the bakkie. She was in a critical condition and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“Paramedics saw that there was nothing they could do to save the driver of the bakkie and two more passengers. The three men were declared dead on the scene‚” she said.

