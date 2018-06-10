South Africa

Car crashes into tree‚ killing passenger

10 June 2018 - 12:39 By Timeslive
ER24. File photo.
Image: ER24

The passenger of a Mazda was killed on Sunday morning when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on Ermelo road‚ about 10 kilometres outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga‚ paramedics said.

“At approximately 2.30 this morning‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found that there was nothing they could do to save the passenger. The man was believed to be in his 20s and was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

“The driver‚ a man believed to be in his 30s‚ was walking around outside of the vehicle. He sustained minor injures and was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care‚” she added.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

