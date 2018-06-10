South Africa

Search for missing plane de-escalated

10 June 2018 - 14:07 By Timeslive
Officials are trying to establish what happened to an ultralight aircraft which left Newcastle and was scheduled to land in St Lucia on Wednesday night.
Image: Supplied

Search operations for a pilot and his light aircraft that disappeared over KwaZulu-Natal last week have been de-escalated‚ police said on Sunday.

This follows three days of aerial‚ maritime and land-based searches‚ spearheaded by the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC).

Shoreline patrols would be conducted by Isimangaliso Wetland Park for the next week‚ police said.

Search and rescue personnel have been looking for the light aircraft since Thursday.

The plane evidently took off on Wednesday from Newcastle‚ bound for the coast‚ but never returned.

