Search operations for a pilot and his light aircraft that disappeared over KwaZulu-Natal last week have been de-escalated‚ police said on Sunday.

This follows three days of aerial‚ maritime and land-based searches‚ spearheaded by the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC).

Shoreline patrols would be conducted by Isimangaliso Wetland Park for the next week‚ police said.

Search and rescue personnel have been looking for the light aircraft since Thursday.

The plane evidently took off on Wednesday from Newcastle‚ bound for the coast‚ but never returned.