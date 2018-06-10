South Africa

Suspects at large after holding up Secunda betting business

10 June 2018
Crime scene
Police are searching for seven suspects who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a betting business in Secunda in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.

The robbers‚ who were armed with firearms and wearing balaclavas‚ allegedly stormed into the business and pointed a firearm at the security guard. They then locked him in the kitchen along with other employees.

“They then proceeded to the manager's office where they took a computer that was connected to the surveillance cameras before demanding money. They took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene‚” police said.

They said a case of business robbery had been opened and that no arrests had been made yet.

