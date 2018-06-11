Diego Novella placed on 'suicide watch'

Diego Novella‚ on trial for the brutal murder of his American girlfriend Gabriella Alban in a Camps Bay hotel in 2015‚ has been placed on suicide watch and will be moved from a single cell to a shared cell.

The Guatemalan trust funder‚ bald‚ tattooed and in a leather jacket‚ stared ahead with empty-looking eyes as his mental health was discussed by those present.

An unsolicited comment in the morning from the accused that he had "lied in his testimony" had led to speculation that his mind wasn't quite right since he had said nothing of the sort to his counsel‚ Advocate William Booth.

The state then called for a district surgeon to do an assessment.