Flying squad officers arrested for kidnapping‚ hijacking and armed robbery
Three Germiston Flying Squad police officers are in custody after allegedly kidnapping‚ hijacking and robbing drivers of two vehicles in Krugersdorp West on Saturday.
Prince Ngobeni‚ Godfrey Manisha and Maphoko Masemola allegedly committed the crime on the Rustenburg road at about midday.
Gauteng police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the suspects had stopped the truck driver and his escort.
"The driver of an escort vehicle‚ a 1400 van‚ was forced out of his vehicle and ordered into a police vehicle. One of the police officers also jumped into the truck and forced the driver to sit on the passenger seat.
"The victims were driven into an open veld and forced to lie on the ground while firearms were pointed at them. They were also robbed of a substantial amount of money before the officers drove away‚" Dlamini said.
After a case was opened‚ information was followed up and the police officers were arrested. A truck and a bakkie were later recovered.
The trio appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on charges of armed robbery‚ kidnapping and hijacking.
"They remain in custody and will reappear on June 14 for their bail application‚" Dlamini said.
Communities are urged to take every possible steps in reporting corrupt members and those involved in criminal acts. Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has ordered a full investigation into the activities of these arrested police officers.
“Taking action against bad elements in the service must be seen as a commitment by management to work towards a better police service‚" de Lange said.