Flying squad officers arrested for kidnapping‚ hijacking and armed robbery

Three Germiston Flying Squad police officers are in custody after allegedly kidnapping‚ hijacking and robbing drivers of two vehicles in Krugersdorp West on Saturday.

Prince Ngobeni‚ Godfrey Manisha and Maphoko Masemola allegedly committed the crime on the Rustenburg road at about midday.

Gauteng police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the suspects had stopped the truck driver and his escort.