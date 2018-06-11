'I lied in my testimony' - murder accused Diego Novella drops bombshell
This‚ said his advocate William Booth‚ is why he made a comment on Monday morning that left the advocate and family of the deceased “gobsmacked”.
Before the judge even spoke‚ he jumped up and said: "I lied when I gave my testimony."
Booth said‚ after a short break to consult with his client at the suggestion of Judge Vincent Saldanha in the High Court in Cape Town: "When I saw him [Novella] on Saturday‚ he was very depressed‚ but today I am afraid to say that I am not in a position to resolve what he said earlier - it is going to take more time."
He added‚ "It puts me in a somewhat difficult position until I can actually clarify issues surrounding the comment he made earlier. It is not as simple as what he said and I can't make an informed decision about where I go to from here."
Booth said his client was "not psychologically well" and that a psychologist or psychiatrist was required to assess him.
He said he too "needed to spend some more time with the accused" to try to unravel his emotional state.
The state‚ however‚ objected‚ saying that the district surgeon was a more suitable first port of call in this situation.
Louise Friester-Sampson‚ for the state‚ said that the main issue at stake was whether Novella "could understand court proceedings" and that it was a district surgeon who could determine if he was "fit to stand trial".
The court was adjourned once again for an hour to allow the state time to procure the services of a district surgeon.
Novella‚ meanwhile‚ was led away again‚ after a pre-court violation of the rules when he hugged a relative in the dock.
A policeman had reprimanded both Novella and his relative‚ a nephew from Gautemala‚ for breaking the rules of the court.
After dropping his bombshell about lying in his testimony‚ the tattooed man looked down and didn't say another word - leaving it to his perplexed advocate to take the matter forward.
According to family members‚ Alban had told the family that the tattoo was his "good luck" charm.
Alban was found dead her in Camps Bay hotel room in Cape Town on July 29‚ 2015. Her Guatemalan boyfriend Novella – who is a wealthy trust funder and does not work – was later found wandering around the hotel in a daze.
Alban‚ 39‚ was found with faeces on her face and a note written in lipstick on a piece of paper‚ which read "cerote" (Spanish for "piece of shit").
Earlier during the trial‚ Howdy Kabrins‚ Gabriella's adoring father‚ told TimesLIVE‚ "She was my baby girl. She will always be my baby girl. I just want to go back in time and protect her. This has torn me in half."
The case continues.