This‚ said his advocate William Booth‚ is why he made a comment on Monday morning that left the advocate and family of the deceased “gobsmacked”.

Before the judge even spoke‚ he jumped up and said: "I lied when I gave my testimony."

Booth said‚ after a short break to consult with his client at the suggestion of Judge Vincent Saldanha in the High Court in Cape Town: "When I saw him [Novella] on Saturday‚ he was very depressed‚ but today I am afraid to say that I am not in a position to resolve what he said earlier - it is going to take more time."

He added‚ "It puts me in a somewhat difficult position until I can actually clarify issues surrounding the comment he made earlier. It is not as simple as what he said and I can't make an informed decision about where I go to from here."

Booth said his client was "not psychologically well" and that a psychologist or psychiatrist was required to assess him.

He said he too "needed to spend some more time with the accused" to try to unravel his emotional state.

The state‚ however‚ objected‚ saying that the district surgeon was a more suitable first port of call in this situation.