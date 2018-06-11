South Africa

Look who's going to California! Durban academic scores US gig

11 June 2018 - 10:33 By Staff Reporter
Mzamo Shozi
Image: Bheki Mthembu‚ for the UKZN's NdabaOnline

His field of study is complicated for ordinary mortals but Dr Mzamo Shozi of the School of Chemistry and Physics at the University of KwaZulu-Natal is so good‚ he has been awarded a scholarship under the Fulbright Visiting Research Scholar Program.

From August‚ Shozi will visit the Davis campus of the University of California.

UKZN said Shozi is an experienced lecturer and is currently the director of its Applied Chemistry programme.

"He specialises in catalysis and organometallic chemistry research‚ and is the principal investigator of biomass conversion research in the Catalysis Research Group at UKZN. Through the (Fulbright program)‚ Shozi hopes to begin collaborating with the Gates Catalysis Research Group at UC Davis‚" the university said.

Shoza said he was looking forward to the chance to accrue international experience‚ something he has wanted to pursue since completing his PhD.

