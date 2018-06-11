McLaren‚ Lamborghini‚ BMW M3 and Joburg Metro Cops in expensive fender bender
A Lamborghini‚ McLaren‚ BMW M3 and Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) vehicle were involved in two collisions at the weekend.
The two yellow supercars were damaged on Sunday morning while travelling with a JMPD escort along Grayston Drive in Johannesburg.
“The JMPD were escorting sports cars from McLaren Sandton to Melrose Arch for an exhibition‚” explained JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar.
He said the collision between the two supercars happened at the Grayston Bridge.
“The circumstances around the incident are not yet known and are the subject of a police investigation‚” he said.
EXPENSIVE ACCIDENT WHICH HAPPENED SUNDAY MORNING ON ROUTE FROM SANDTON TO MELROSE ARCH. JMPD spokesperson Wayne...Posted by News, Accidents, Robberies & Incidents on Sunday, 10 June 2018
He said that a JMPD vehicle collided with the BMW in the same convoy. “We are not sure if the BMW was part of the cars that were going for the exhibition.”
Nobody was injured in the fender benders and it was not immediately clear how much the final repair bill would be.
An employee at McLaren Sandton described the damage to the supercars as “minor”.
The supercars were identified by Car Magazine as a Lamborghini Huracán and a McLaren 720S.