A Lamborghini‚ McLaren‚ BMW M3 and Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) vehicle were involved in two collisions at the weekend.

The two yellow supercars were damaged on Sunday morning while travelling with a JMPD escort along Grayston Drive in Johannesburg.

“The JMPD were escorting sports cars from McLaren Sandton to Melrose Arch for an exhibition‚” explained JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar.

He said the collision between the two supercars happened at the Grayston Bridge.

“The circumstances around the incident are not yet known and are the subject of a police investigation‚” he said.