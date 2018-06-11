Marli van Breda‚ whose brother Henri received three life sentences for an attempt on her life and the brutal murder of their parents and brother, will have to wait to hear if her curatorship under advocate Louise Buikman will continue.

This is despite the fact that she is an adult. Marli was 16 years old when the attacks happened and turns 20 this year.

A report was scheduled to be heard in chambers in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday‚ but was postponed to July 31.

State prosecutor Susan Galloway‚ summarising the hardships faced by Marli in court last week ahead of the sentencing‚ said that media attention was only "one small part" of the hardships the survivor had faced.

"She was a vulnerable school girl who now has to grow up alone‚ knowing that her brother killed her parents and sibling. She has lost her family‚ home‚ and everything else‚ and nothing will ever be the same again for her‚" said Galloway.