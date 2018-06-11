One killed in Port Elizabeth plane crash

Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Motse Mfuleni said he was sitting in the park overlooking the Baakens Valley when he noticed the plane.

“I’m busy sitting in my car‚ eating my lunch and just admiring the valley when I saw this aircraft flying really low. It was flying on its side and I could see the wheels and after a minute of it flying like that‚ I heard a loud bang‚” Mfuleni said.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority’s Kabelo Ledwaba said the accident had happened soon after take-off from the Port Elizabeth airport.

“We have no further information at this point other than the fact that the aircraft was consumed by a post-impact fire. The status of the occupant(s) is/are unknown thus far‚” he said.

“The completion of an investigation is marked by the release of a final accident report‚ which would contain the probable cause and safety recommendations aimed at improving the levels of safety and preventing a similar accident‚” Ledwaba said.

- HeraldLIVE