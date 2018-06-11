One killed in Port Elizabeth plane crash
One person died in a fiery airplane crash in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that a body had been recovered by late afternoon.
"It has been confirmed that only one person was in the aircraft. An inquest docket will be opened‚" she said.
"The wreckage will be taken to the air wing where the forensic investigation will be conducted."
WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay emergency officials are on the scene of a light airplane crash in the Baakens Valley.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) June 11, 2018
Read more here: https://t.co/WMW1OQjPDZ pic.twitter.com/wDJf1zNRSl
The deceased’s identity has not yet been released.
Earlier‚ eyewitnesses described how they saw the plane flying low before it crashed into the cliffs along the Baakens Valley at around 2.15pm.
Nelson Mandela Bay businessman Motse Mfuleni said he was sitting in the park overlooking the Baakens Valley when he noticed the plane.
“I’m busy sitting in my car‚ eating my lunch and just admiring the valley when I saw this aircraft flying really low. It was flying on its side and I could see the wheels and after a minute of it flying like that‚ I heard a loud bang‚” Mfuleni said.
The South African Civil Aviation Authority’s Kabelo Ledwaba said the accident had happened soon after take-off from the Port Elizabeth airport.
“We have no further information at this point other than the fact that the aircraft was consumed by a post-impact fire. The status of the occupant(s) is/are unknown thus far‚” he said.
“The completion of an investigation is marked by the release of a final accident report‚ which would contain the probable cause and safety recommendations aimed at improving the levels of safety and preventing a similar accident‚” Ledwaba said.
- HeraldLIVE