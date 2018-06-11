Cash-in-transit workers are planning to march to the Gauteng Legislature on Tuesday.

Hlasinyane Motaung‚ speaking on behalf of the Motor Transport Workers' Union‚ said security officers were calling on government to take action to help them combat a spate of cash heists.

"They must improve‚ standardise and regulate the vehicles ... Our people are being killed in these robberies‚" Motaung said.

Unions in the sector are also demanding that cash-in-transit workers be given more powerful weapons to defend themselves and match the attackers.

Motaung said though the march was initially planned for Monday‚ it has now been postponed to Tuesday.