Shots fired at upmarket Pretoria shopping mall
A jewellery store in the upmarket Menlyn Mall in Pretoria was robbed late Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said four men entered the mall before proceeding to The Vault store and smashing a shop window with a hammer.
“They took an unconfirmed number of Rolex watches.”
They fired shots at the mall security officers that tried to stop them when they fled in two white cars in Gobie Street. One car was a BMW.
“No-one was injured during the incident.”
When TimesLIVE phoned the mall’s helpline‚ the person that answered said‚ “No problems right now." They then cut the call.
No arrests have been made.
Here is footage of the robbery at Vault Jewellery store in @MenlynSA Mall this evening. WATCH @MakeSAsafe pic.twitter.com/WvZnUa2ubQ— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 11, 2018
ARMED ROBBERY : THE VAULT JEWELLERY STORE. MENLYN MALL. PTA. GP. SHOTS FIRED. AVOID!!!— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) June 11, 2018
@Abramjee just happen some 15 mn ago at menlyn mall pic.twitter.com/OesiaqLSuS— Dumisani SA name (@assaba1) June 11, 2018
Robery in Menlyn some customers locked. Shopping has stopped. Some of us sneaked out.— Muḓalo (@MudaloTL) June 11, 2018
Guns and smoke screens wing yang Zara to food markets 😢😳😘 #MenlynMall pic.twitter.com/vIbyHW20om