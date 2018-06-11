South Africa

Shots fired at upmarket Pretoria shopping mall

11 June 2018 - 19:40 By Nico Gous
The Vault at Menlyn Shopping Mall was robbed on Monday, 11 June 2018
Image: STUMZIE via Twitter

A jewellery store in the upmarket Menlyn Mall in Pretoria was robbed late Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said four men entered the mall before proceeding to The Vault store and smashing a shop window with a hammer.

“They took an unconfirmed number of Rolex watches.”

They fired shots at the mall security officers that tried to stop them when they fled in two white cars in Gobie Street. One car was a BMW.

“No-one was injured during the incident.”

When TimesLIVE phoned the mall’s helpline‚ the person that answered said‚ “No problems right now." They then cut the call.

No arrests have been made.

Menlyn mall is been robbed. I am so scared.

Posted by Patience Nkoana on Monday, June 11, 2018

