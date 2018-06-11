Shots fired at upmarket Pretoria shopping mall

A jewellery store in the upmarket Menlyn Mall in Pretoria was robbed late Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said four men entered the mall before proceeding to The Vault store and smashing a shop window with a hammer.

“They took an unconfirmed number of Rolex watches.”

They fired shots at the mall security officers that tried to stop them when they fled in two white cars in Gobie Street. One car was a BMW.

“No-one was injured during the incident.”

When TimesLIVE phoned the mall’s helpline‚ the person that answered said‚ “No problems right now." They then cut the call.

No arrests have been made.