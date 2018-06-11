Families who have been living in tents in Wembley Sports Stadium for about a year were promised by the City of Johannesburg that they will be moved into new housing on Friday last week. But the families have not been moved because the City is still completing the verification process.

About 70 former residents of Fattis Mansions‚ a block of flats in central Johannesburg‚ have been living in tents at Wembley Sports Stadium for about a year after the City of Johannesburg evicted them from the building.

The administrator of the building filed for an eviction order on the basis that the residents were occupying the building unlawfully and the building was not safe for occupation. The eviction order was granted in April last year.

Community Leader Albert Zulu said the City had evicted the residents and placed them in two large tents as emergency temporary accommodation. “When they put us here they didn’t give us anything. We have no water‚ no electricity…nothing‚” said Zulu.

Despite promises of allocating housing on Friday and Saturday‚ Zulu said the City told him that it was still completing the verification process that determines who gets housing. No one has been allocated housing to date.