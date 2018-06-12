An unexplained fire consumed an extensive section of the animal sanctuary at the weekend.

“On Sunday morning I got a frantic call from my colleagues at 8 o’clock that there is a fire in the puppies’ section. I got out of the car; I was running so fast I fell. It’s the most frightening thing and thank God‚ the first thing my guys told me was that they (the dogs) are okay. They knew that otherwise I was literally going to have a heart attack‚” said Samantha Berger‚ owner of the shelter.

TimesLIVE visited the sanctuary on Tuesday and was greeted by heaps of wasted and burned dog food.

"It’s literally taken apart my buildings‚" said Berger‚ who opened the centre for injured‚ abused‚ neglected and abandoned animals 18 years ago.

"Unfortunately it destroyed all our dog food. Three tons of food was taken up in a blaze‚” she said.

She was grateful that the building and food were the only things she had lost in the blaze.

"Even though they were all saved‚ I can’t help but think about them . . . If any of my animals died‚ that would have been traumatic. It scares you because you suddenly think ‘oh‚ my gosh‚ this can happen’‚" Berger said.

The sanctuary houses over 250 animals including dogs‚ pigs and cats.

Currently the rescued dogs are at foster homes and placed in parts of the sanctuary which‚ luckily‚ were unscathed by the blaze.