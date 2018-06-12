A former Limpopo police reservist and his co-accused appeared in court on Monday on charges ranging from attempted murder and armed robberies.

The reservist‚ Ronald Selala‚ 30‚ and co-accused Tumelo Kgaphola‚ 30‚ Thabang Mokganyetsi‚ 24‚ William Mokoena‚ 24‚ Comfort Sefoloshe‚ 23‚ and Prince Masanabo‚ 22‚ appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court.

Their cases were postponed to next week for further police investigations.

“Selala‚ a former resevist who is believed to be the kingpin behind these crimes‚ was arrested at Ga-Selala village in Mecklenburg policing area. Subsequent to his arrest‚ two pistols and a rifle were recovered at his home‚” said police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela.

The men were linked to armed house and business robberies‚ hijacking and attempted murder.