South Africa

Former Limpopo police reservist appears in court for attempted murder‚ robbery

12 June 2018 - 07:43 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Gavel and handcuffs.
Gavel and handcuffs.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A former Limpopo police reservist and his co-accused appeared in court on Monday on charges ranging from attempted murder and armed robberies.

The reservist‚ Ronald Selala‚ 30‚ and co-accused Tumelo Kgaphola‚ 30‚ Thabang Mokganyetsi‚ 24‚ William Mokoena‚ 24‚ Comfort Sefoloshe‚ 23‚ and Prince Masanabo‚ 22‚ appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court.

Their cases were postponed to next week for further police investigations.

“Selala‚ a former resevist who is believed to be the kingpin behind these crimes‚ was arrested at Ga-Selala village in Mecklenburg policing area. Subsequent to his arrest‚ two pistols and a rifle were recovered at his home‚” said police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela.

The men were linked to armed house and business robberies‚ hijacking and attempted murder.

READ MORE

Murder suspects arrested in Limpopo after several days on the run

Ten people will appear in courts around Limpopo for various crimes‚ including escaping from lawful custody‚ business robberies to possession of ...
News
4 hours ago

Mother arrested for seven-year-old’s death

Police are investigating a case of murder involving an Umhlanga woman‚ who stands accused of taking the life of her seven-year-old son on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

Man who murdered 6-year-old 'hero boy' sentenced

Tefelo Dikole‚ who murdered six-year-old Kutlwano Garesape as he tried to defend his mother from being raped‚ was emotionless as he was handed a life ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Bail relaxed for men linked to Cape Town nightclub protection racket South Africa
  2. Shocking video of men beating, stabbing seal pup condemned South Africa
  3. Pupils sent home after Mpumalanga school torched South Africa
  4. Questions get louder as 2018 mining death toll rises South Africa
  5. Fisherman plans to stuff the 'monster fish' that didn't get away South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Smart driver outmanoeuvres armed robbers
X