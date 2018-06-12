The March 2017 tweet by Zille read: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative‚ think of our independent judiciary‚ transport infrastructure‚ piped water."

The tweet sparked outrage‚ resulting in the leadership of the DA announcing her suspension and the Black First Land First group taking her on in court.

Mkhwebane said at a media briefing on Monday that her office was receiving a high volume of complaints‚ many of which could actually be resolved by other bodies.

She said roadshows would be embarked on to educate the public on what type of complaints her office could handle. She then publicised her findings on seven matters she had probed‚ which included Zille's tweet.

Mkhwebane found that "the conduct of the premier constitutes improper conduct" and recommended that the provincial legislature take appropriate action against her.

She said Zille's apology for the tweet could be interpreted as recognition of the negative impact it had on the dignity of a section of South Africans.

Meanwhile‚ the Equality Court case against Zille‚ brought by the BLF‚ also hit a hurdle. The group demanded an apology and explanation from Zille for the tweet.

Asked about the status of the case‚ BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp said the matter was still with their lawyers. It was last in court a few months ago but was set aside because of legal amendments that still needed to be made.

"That is why we have since written to the Human Rights Commission to seek assistance‚" said Maasdorp.

Constitutional expert Pierre de Vos released an article‚ explaining that Mkhwebane had got it wrong.