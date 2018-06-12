Hunt under way for man who allegedly raped and prostituted 10-year-old stepdaughter

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for a Verulam man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter who escaped from police custody at a local hospital on Monday night.

The 43-year-old man‚ whose identity has been withheld to protect that of his alleged victim‚ had been badly beaten by a mob.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesman Prem Balram said that security guards had been called to the scene after receiving reports that a throng of people had attacked a lone man.

“A neighbour found used condoms in the suspect's home. She questioned the child who admitted that she was being raped by her stepfather since her mother's death five years ago‚” he alleged.