South Africa

Hunt under way for man who allegedly raped and prostituted 10-year-old stepdaughter

12 June 2018 - 14:17 By Jeff Wicks
Security guards form a barrier between angry Verulam residents and a man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter at his home on June 11 2018
Image: Supplied: RUSA

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for a Verulam man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter who escaped from police custody at a local hospital on Monday night.

The 43-year-old man‚ whose identity has been withheld to protect that of his alleged victim‚ had been badly beaten by a mob.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesman Prem Balram said that security guards had been called to the scene after receiving reports that a throng of people had attacked a lone man.

“A neighbour found used condoms in the suspect's home. She questioned the child who admitted that she was being raped by her stepfather since her mother's death five years ago‚” he alleged.

Balram said that the child had explained that the she had been held captive in the house - since they had moved from Gauteng last November. She claimed her stepfather had sealed the doors and windows and prevented her from going to school. She alleged her stepfather had also forced her to sleep with other men to subsidise his income as a mechanic.

“Residents entered his home and found several sex toys‚ lingerie and pornographic videos. The child admitted that the sex toys were used on her.”

The 10-year-old was taken to a place of safety.

Balram added that the man had later escaped from custody and was being sought.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that police were investigating cases of rape and sexual assault.

She could not confirm whether or not the man had escaped from custody.

