A man accused of raping and prostituting his 10-year-old stepdaughter was rearrested by a private security company in Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ on Tuesday afternoon.

This after the 44-year-old man escaped from the Osindisweni state hospital on Monday night.

The man‚ who was badly beaten by a mob‚ is understood to have been taken to hospital by his boss.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesman Prem Balram previously told TimesLIVE that a neighbour found used condoms in the suspect's home. “She questioned the child who admitted that she was being raped by her stepfather since her mother's death five years ago‚” he alleged.

Balram said that the child had explained that she had been held captive in the house - since they had moved from Gauteng in November 2017. She claimed her stepfather had sealed the doors and windows and prevented her from going to school. She has also alleged that her stepfather had forced her to sleep with other men to subsidise his income as a mechanic.