A man was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon when his gyrocopter crashed at an airfield in Petit‚ near Benoni on the East Rand‚ paramedics said.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with another service‚ arrived on the scene at 2.10pm to find the wrecked aircraft lying on its side in the middle of a field. A man‚ believed to be 57 years old‚ was found lying in front of the aircraft.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries‚ leaving him in a serious condition‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions‚ he said.

“Once treated‚ the man was airlifted to a nearby private hospital by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚” Meiring added.