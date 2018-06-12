Political killings witness has begged KZN premier to protect him

A close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa‚ Thabiso Zulu was speaking in Durban on Tuesday after the postponement of a media briefing at which the report was expected to be publicly handed over to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu by Moerane Commission chairman Advocate Marumo Moerane.

Zulu said it was not fair that he had not been provided with the transcripts of his own testimony to the commission.

“That’s not fair. Why did they‚ in the first place‚ say we must appear in the commission when they knew that they can’t protect private citizens? They asked for documents from us. I think they asked for documents from private citizens that they can’t protect. Both threat assessment reports are positive that there are threats on our lives but the state is adamant that they are not willing to provide security to private people.

“People are getting killed all over and then what do you expect? This is the kind of behaviour that you get. They call everyone‚ they start late. I’ve been inside there when they were praying because I wanted them to see me and look into my eyes and say here is the guy we’re failing‚” said Zulu.