Flood warning for Cape Town as cold front heads to SA

“Significant rainfall amounts can be expected from Thursday morning‚ where spells of heavy downpours are likely from late morning into the afternoon‚” said the weather service.

There will be very rough sea conditions along the west coast between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas‚ where wave heights are likely to reach 4-6m on Thursday afternoon‚ coinciding with the spring high tide.

“Coastal damage may occur along the south-west coastal regions. Small vessels should ideally remain in port during this period.

“Gale-force north-westerly winds (65-70km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Thursday‚ moderating overnight.