Police were monitoring a “tense” atmosphere on Tuesday after violent service delivery protests rocked the towns of Riebeek Kasteel and Riebeek West outside Cape Town.

Law enforcement agencies and police have arrested 21 people since the weekend‚ when hundreds of people took to the streets of the towns‚ about an hour’s drive from Cape Town‚ which is famous for its wine and olives.

Foreign owned spaza shops and bottle stores were looted‚ a clinic was set on fire and municipal buildings damaged.

“Police and other law enforcement agencies will remain in the area until law and order is restored‚” said police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk on Tuesday.