The Jason Rohde murder trial was abruptly adjourned on Tuesday after his counsel complained it had been “contaminated”.

This was after Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe dismissed a report by defence witness Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter‚ a specialist forensic psychiatrist.

Salie-Hlophe ruled that there was no need for Panieri-Peter to be cross-examined by the state as her report relied on information from anonymous sources.

On Monday‚ Panieri-Peter handed in a 43-page report based on a psychiatric assessment she conducted on Rohde in 2016 as well as a “psychological autopsy” on his wife‚ Susan.

But on Tuesday‚ Salie-Hlophe said the court was not going to attach any weight to the report. Rohde’s counsel‚ Graham van der Spuy‚ brought a “special entry application” objecting to the court’s decision.

“The court has ruled that this witness cannot be examined‚” said Van der Spuy. “The court has acted grossly irregularly with this ruling … the trial has been contaminated as a result.”