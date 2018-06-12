The SPCA has laid charges against two men allegedly involved in the horrific abuse of a Cape Fur seal pup caught on camera.

SPCA chairwoman Colette Mang said on Tuesday afternoon that with the help of “concerned citizens”‚ they had been able to identify the man who allegedly attacked the seal as well as the man filming the disturbing two-minute clip.

“We‚ as were many of the public who saw the video on social media‚ were sickened at this blatant display of cruelty. On further investigation and with the help of concerned citizens we were able to identify the [alleged] perpetrator‚” Mang said.

As a result the SPCA had been able to gather enough evidence to lay charges in terms of the Animal Protection Act 71 of 1962 against the man allegedly seen in the video abusing the seal.

Charges had also been laid against the man who allegedly filmed the appalling scene.

The footage‚ which caused outrage on social media‚ shows the seal trapped in a compartment on the boat's deck.