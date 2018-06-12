Thaba Nchu schoolboy raped by five classmates

Five Free State schoolboys have appeared in court for raping their 13-year-old classmate.

The Grade 7 boy was raped at a school in Thaba Nchu‚ the provincial education department confirmed on Tuesday. The incident took place last week.

"It was after school and the victim was heading out when he was allegedly called by a group of boys. These boys have been causing a reign of terror at the school‚" said department spokesman Howard Ndaba.

He said that the boys were known to be bullies and were troublesome to their teachers.