South Africa

Thaba Nchu schoolboy raped by five classmates

12 June 2018 - 15:18 By Naledi Shange
Rape.
Rape.
Image: iStock

Five Free State schoolboys have appeared in court for raping their 13-year-old classmate.

The Grade 7 boy was raped at a school in Thaba Nchu‚ the provincial education department confirmed on Tuesday. The incident took place last week.

"It was after school and the victim was heading out when he was allegedly called by a group of boys. These boys have been causing a reign of terror at the school‚" said department spokesman Howard Ndaba.

He said that the boys were known to be bullies and were troublesome to their teachers.

Hunt under way for man who allegedly raped and prostituted 10-year-old stepdaughter

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for a Verulam man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter who escaped from police custody at a local ...
News
17 hours ago

"They told him 'the boss is calling you'. This one knew not to ignore such [an instruction]‚" said Ndaba.

The victim was alleged to have followed the gang of boys‚ aged 13 and 14‚ to the bathroom.

"There all five of them are alleged to have sodomised him‚" said Ndaba.

The victim‚ who is 13‚ went home‚ where his parents noticed something was wrong.

"He tried to hide it and said he was injured at soccer but the parents did not believe him‚" Ndaba added.

Joburg school's double tragedy - abduction and rape‚ then shooting

Just hours before a teenager was allegedly accidentally shot dead by his father at a school in Ennerdale‚ Johannesburg‚ a 17-year-old learner from ...
News
5 days ago

His parents took him to the doctor and it was confirmed that the young boy had been penetrated.

"The five were taken in for questioning by the police over the weekend‚” said Ndaba.

They have appeared in court‚ but Ndaba did could not immediately say what the outcome of the court proceedings was.

Ndaba told TimesLIVE that the learners were in the middle of exams and the victim had struggled to write his exams.

The matter was still being investigated by the department.

READ MORE:

Gender-based violence tackled in Gauteng

Gauteng’s department of community safety says it is making progress in the fight against gender-based violence in the province.
News
4 days ago

Man who murdered 6-year-old 'hero boy' sentenced

Tefelo Dikole‚ who murdered six-year-old Kutlwano Garesape as he tried to defend his mother from being raped‚ was emotionless as he was handed a life ...
News
5 days ago

Man to appear in court for kidnapping and trafficking of persons for sexual purposes

A man in his 30s is expected to appear in the Fouriesburg Magistrate’s Court soon on allegations of rape‚ kidnapping‚ assault and trafficking of ...
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. London hopes for bright tech future despite Brexit World
  2. For Ethiopia's Abiy, big reforms carry big risks Africa
  3. Outa lashes out at water authority’s ‘luxury’ Las Vegas trip South Africa
  4. Disgraced ex-Hawks boss's daughter to be prosecuted South Africa
  5. 'Guardian angel' tells of dramatic baby rescue South Africa

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X