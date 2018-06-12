The Johannesburg-based organisation began its #SaveSutherland campaign when it learnt that all 200 boreholes that served the region had dried out as the water table has decreased substantially‚ amid the worst drought in a century.

"Man‚ animal and the environment are in tremendous difficulty‚" said Gift of the Givers. "The total sheep count has dropped to 25% from urgent sell-off or death of the animals‚ grazing is non-existent‚ pregnant sheep will lose their new babies and more deaths will follow unless there is an urgent intervention with fodder.

In the last year 11 farmers have lost everything‚ another 56 are about to suffer the same fate. The knock-on effect is the loss of jobs of virtually the entire farm labourer population and the resultant economic effect on their families. The local schools are also in crisis."

At an overall drilling cost of R15-million‚ a Gift of the Givers team arrived with two rigs on Monday‚ to commence the drilling process to establish 200 new boreholes at a cost of R15-million.