South Africa

Woman stabbed to death in alleged robbery

12 June 2018 - 16:12 By Timeslive
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
Image: iStock Images. File photo

A woman was stabbed to death in an alleged robbery in Centurion‚ south of Pretoria‚ on Tuesday morning‚ paramedics said.

The incident took place in Bashee Road in the suburb of Doringkloof.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 6.30am to find the body of a woman lying in the driveway of a nearby residence.

“Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained several stab wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for the woman and she was declared dead‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

No further details on the matter have been made available.

