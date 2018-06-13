Alleged school killer to apply for bail

Bylsma appeared in court on May 28 and the case was postponed to August but his lawyers have now asked for bail.

Fumani said that “through his legal representatives Bylsma was granted an opportunity to apply for bail before August 6 2018. Thus the formal bail application hearing will be on Wednesday 20 June.”

Bylsma’s girlfriend of more than a year‚ Sharnelle‚ who was in Grade 11‚ had broken up with him a few weeks before he allegedly murdered her.

Bylsma had matriculated from Hoërskool Stella last year and also stayed in the hostel.