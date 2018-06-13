South Africa

Alleged school killer to apply for bail

13 June 2018 - 12:20 By Katharine Child
Jail cell.
Jail cell.
Image: iStock. File photo.

Xander Bylsma‚ 19‚ the alleged murderer of his ex-girlfriend and her best friend‚ will apply for bail next week‚ according to North West provincial spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Fumani.

Bylsma was taken into custody on May 26 after allegedly confessing to murdering the two girls‚ his former girlfriend Sharnelle Hough‚ and Marna Engelbrecht‚ at the hostel at Hoërskool Stella.

School hostel murders: 'Ex-boyfriend' to remain behind bars as police investigate

A 19-year-old man has appeared in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of two girls at the Stella High School hostel in the ...
News
15 days ago

Bylsma appeared in court on May 28 and the case was postponed to August but his lawyers have now asked for bail.

Fumani said that “through his legal representatives Bylsma was granted an opportunity to apply for bail before August 6 2018. Thus the formal bail application hearing will be on Wednesday 20 June.”

Bylsma’s girlfriend of more than a year‚ Sharnelle‚ who was in Grade 11‚ had broken up with him a few weeks before he allegedly murdered her.

Bylsma had matriculated from Hoërskool Stella last year and also stayed in the hostel.

READ MORE

Tributes pour in for murdered hostel girls Lallapansie and Marna Muisie

“Suddenly and without a goodbye‚ our beloved Lalla and Marna‚ you were taken away from us‚ in the prime of your lives. No one who doesn’t know you ...
News
11 days ago

Man to appear in court for murders of two teenage girls at school hostel

A man is expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the shocking murders of two teenage girls at a school hostel in the North West over ...
News
16 days ago

Suspect arrested for murder of two girls in school hostel

North West police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the murder of two teenage girls whose bodies were discovered in a school hostel.
News
17 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe’s stepson facing eviction over rent arrears Africa
  2. Government officials in court for abalone smuggling South Africa
  3. Eskom can’t assure lights will be kept on as workers embark on illegal ... South Africa
  4. Body of missing UK botanist Rachel Saunders finally found South Africa
  5. French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalised: lawyer World

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X