Cancer and job losses top list of reasons for South Africans’ insurance claims

Cancer remains the top reason for life insurance claims in South Africa, and retrenchments are taking their toll among young achievers, says Liberty, the country's largest provider of life cover and lifestyle protection between 2002 and 2017.

Every year, the group releases statistics on what it has paid out to policyholders. This helps financial advisers and clients plan for the future and manage life's uncertainties.

Liberty paid a total of R4.46-billion in valid claims last year. Most of these payments (R3.24-billion) were for Life Protection following the death of a client. It paid R691-million in respect of Lifestyle Protection to help claimants adjust after critical illness diagnoses, treatments or other impairments that prevented them from earning their normal income.

Liberty also paid a little more than R525-million for loss-of-income protection, including lump-sum payments (R375-million) and monthly income payments (R151-million).

"Cancer remains the leading cause for claims, at 24.3%, followed by cardiac and cardiovascular conditions at 19.8% of all claims," says Henk Meintjes, head of risk product development at Liberty.

Cancer affected all age groups, making up 16% of all claims for young achievers (or millennials), 21% for young parents, 26% for established providers and 25% for empty-nesters. The top three cancers were female breast cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer.

Liberty medical officer Dr Thabani Nkwanyana says: "Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in our society. This is reflected in our claim statistics and has been a recurring trend for the past three years.

"The good news, however, is that cancer treatment is widely available and effective, but works best if the cancer is detected earlier rather than later, so regular check-ups with a GP are highly recommended."

Claims by lifestyle segments

In this volatile market, it’s no surprise that retrenchment was the most common cause of claims for young achievers, making up 17% of their claims.

Cardiovascular causes were the second-most common cause for claims in three segments, at 13% for young parents, 20% for established providers and 22% for empty-nesters. Overall, cardiovascular causes were also responsible for the majority of claims paid in respect of men last year.

Strokes or central nervous system disorders also contributed significantly to total claims paid: 8% of young parents and 8% of established providers. For empty-nesters, who are generally older, respiratory diseases and disorders were responsible for 7% of paid claims.