Cape Town pilot jailed after arriving drunk for Mauritius flight

A British Airways pilot who lives in Cape Town has been jailed in the UK after arriving drunk to fly 300 passengers to Mauritius.

After serving his eight-month sentence‚ Julian Monaghan‚ 49‚ hopes to find work in South Africa by retraining as a drone pilot to take pictures of homes for estate agents.

Monaghan was removed from a Boeing 777 by armed police in January after failing a breath test in the cockpit. Ten minutes later he was due to fly 300 passengers from London to Mauritius.