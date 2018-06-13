Cogta lifts state of disaster over drought

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said on Wednesday that the national state of disaster it declared in March over a drought that ravaged parts of the country had lapsed after significant rainfall.

The three-year drought hit Cape Town particularly hard, threatening to leave residents of the country's second largest city without drinking water.

The government said it had conducted assessments which showed that the severe phase of the drought that affected agricultural production in a number of provinces was at an end.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs , Zweli Mkhize, "confirmed that a national state of disaster that was declared on 13 March 2018 has lapsed," a government statement said.

Over R400-million was mobilised from various disaster grants to implement relief operations in an attempt to avoid turning taps off in the lead up to the possibility of "Day Zero" and provide water to all regions.

The drought has affected water intensive companies, such as winemakers who make up 11 percent of the southwestern region's economic output and sustains 300,000 jobs.