Fort Hare University exams postponed due to wage strike

The University of Fort Hare was left with no option but to postpone the remaining exams due to the ongoing wage-negotiations strike by unionised academic and non-academic staff.

The remaining exams that were supposed to have been written this week until Friday will now be written in the next semester‚ between July 17 and 20.

Students were still left with four days of exams when the more than 500 Nehawu unionists downed tools on Tuesday morning and switched off the electricity supply to the university’s three campuses‚ East London‚ Alice and Bhisho and locked out staff from their workstations.