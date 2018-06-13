The South African Friends of Israel has called for an “immediate” reinstatement of the city of Johannesburg’s MMC for health‚ Mpho Phalatse.

“The South African Friends of Israel is appalled and devastated at the chain of events which has lead to the suspension of Dr Mpho Phalatse‚ who was a guest speaker at the SA Friends of Israel conference this last weekend‚” the organisation said in a statement.

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Tuesday during a council meeting that he was suspending Phalatse with immediate effect over her recent comments on Israel.

The Sowetan reported that Phalatse declared at an event held at the weekend that she and the city of Johannesburg were friends of Israel.

“She has become the target of hysterical condemnation for having expressed support for Israel‚ when bringing greetings on behalf of the city of Johannesburg. This is despite her subsequent clarification that she did so in her personal capacity‚” the group said.