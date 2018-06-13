She rocked the baby on her lap‚ pleading with God to spare his life and not to claim one who has only spent eight months on this earth.

Tulonga Neputa‚ 35‚ a mother of two‚ now jokes she has a third son after rescuing eight-month-old Dex Heger after he was flung from the bakkie he was travelling in with his grandfather.

His grandfather‚ Frank Heger‚ died at the scene‚ along with the four occupants of the second car involved in the collision last Thursday on the road between Windhoek and Okahandja in Namibia.

Although she appreciates the messages of thanks for her selfless deed‚ no thankfulness can match her own‚ after she finally got to meet little Dex and his family again.

“I was so worried about that boy. When I had to hand him over to the paramedics at the accident scene‚ I prayed and prayed he would be okay‚ because I did not know if his parents were killed in the accident.”