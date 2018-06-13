City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has vowed to cut out luxuries like international travel and other non-essential projects in order to focus on real service delivery.

Mashaba vowed to hold local government officials accountable as he tries to secure money to reduce the infrastructural backlog in the city.

In order to achieve this‚ Mashaba said his office decided to de-prioritise certain expenditure and re-direct the money to the poor.

"I'm going to focus on maintenance of our infrastructure. As you are aware‚ we are sitting with over R170-billion of infrastructure backlog - electricity being the biggest one. 27 percent of our electricity infrastructure is already under pressure.

"Today we are a city of over five million people but the infrastructure is not really being maintained. We need to focus on electrification‚ provision of water in informal settlement so that our people can get dignity‚" Mashaba told TimesLIVE.

Among other projects‚ he spoke of focusing on the inner city and working with the private sector to build affordable accommodation and better roads.

De-prioritising does not mean essential services will be neglected‚ he suggested.