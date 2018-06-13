Tanzania has lifted a ban on South African meat imports that was imposed after a listeriosis outbreak.

However‚ three South African factories remain on the watch list‚ according to a report in The Citizen.

The factories were linked to the listeriosis outbreak. They are: Enterprises Food Polokwane‚ Enterprise Foods Germiston and RCL Foods Consumer-Chicken.

More than 200 people have died of food-born listeriosis since a deadly strain of the disease was discovered several months ago. Authorities have warned that the disease could have widely felt economic consequences.

In March the National Institute for Communicable Diseases identified listeria monocytogenes‚ the bacteria that causes listeriosis‚ in processed meats made by Tiger Brands and RCL Foods. The bacteria was found in samples of Tiger Brands’ Enterprise polony and sausages and in polony made by RCL Foods.