South Africa

Listeriosis: Tanzania lifts ban on SA meat‚ except for Enterprise, Rainbow products

13 June 2018 - 10:11 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

Tanzania has lifted a ban on South African meat imports that was imposed after a listeriosis outbreak.

However‚ three South African factories remain on the watch list‚ according to a report in The Citizen

The factories were linked to the listeriosis outbreak. They are: Enterprises Food Polokwane‚ Enterprise Foods Germiston and RCL Foods Consumer-Chicken.

More than 200 people have died of food-born listeriosis since a deadly strain of the disease was discovered several months ago. Authorities have warned that the disease could have widely felt economic consequences.

In March the National Institute for Communicable Diseases identified listeria monocytogenes‚ the bacteria that causes listeriosis‚ in processed meats made by Tiger Brands and RCL Foods. The bacteria was found in samples of Tiger Brands’ Enterprise polony and sausages and in polony made by RCL Foods.

READ MORE

Tiger Brands should settle, says minister

CEO Lawrence MacDougall said Tiger Brands had adequate insurance to meet any costs that might arise from such a suit
Business
17 days ago

Listeriosis: State to tackle Tiger Brands over patients' medical records

Tiger Brands wants patients' medical records, but the Health Department says that's against the law
News
1 month ago

Listeriosis: Multiple products tested‚ but only Enterprise has outbreak strain

Of the almost 600 Listeria-positive samples from food products and food processing plants which the National Institute of Communication Diseases ...
News
1 month ago

Tiger Brands’ results revelation unprecedented‚ says food safety lawyer

“In 25 years‚ I do not recall a company releasing internal test results without a subpoena.”
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe’s stepson facing eviction over rent arrears Africa
  2. Government officials in court for abalone smuggling South Africa
  3. Eskom can’t assure lights will be kept on as workers embark on illegal ... South Africa
  4. Body of missing UK botanist Rachel Saunders finally found South Africa
  5. French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalised: lawyer World

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X