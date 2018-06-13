Vehicle prices have gone up‚ petrol prices have gone up‚ everything has gone up for us as operators but nothing has happened in terms of getting us to be sustainable. So now we are earning less‚” Douglas explained.

“This is an unregulated market and because it’s unregulated‚ it means that insurers have used service providers – call centres or middle men‚ like the AA is becoming‚ where they are subcontracting in the local individual associations. What they are doing is that they are making a margin on what they are contracting those services for.

“The insurers are saying we will pay AA and the AA is saying they will pay the tower but they will take money in the middle and what it then does is that they will go to the insurance company and say‚ ‘I can get you something at a cheaper price.’ So over the last 10 years‚ we have had a lot of call centres doing this.” Douglas said if the contract between King Price and AA was not cancelled‚ other insurance companies could follow in their footsteps‚ resulting in a crash of the towing industry.

“Insurers are using their dominant position to say we are the price givers and you are the price takers. This means we‚ as towers‚ keep getting lower rates‚” Douglas said. Etienne Pel‚ chairman of the United Towing Association of South Africa‚ accused the AA of a lack of transformation.

AA CEO Collins Khumalo strongly rejected the accusations. “The AA is committed to paying rates that are fair to towers and we are willing to be transparent. The AA is an NPO and it is owned by members. It is not white-owned. It is the only organisation that is black-benched‚” he said‚ adding that as a black man‚ it was ironic for him to defend the transformation of the company.