Outa lashes out at water authority’s ‘luxury’ Las Vegas trip

In June 2017‚ the financial situation at Umgeni Water was so bad that former water affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane disbanded the entity’s board and appointed an interim one.

Fast forward a year‚ five of the new board members - brought in to “stabilise the governance issue” at SA’s second largest water utility - are in Las Vegas.

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that this was despite a letter by Mokonyana sent to Umgeni Water in 2016 warning them that all international travel needed to be “consulted and approved” by the minister as part of “cost containment measures”.