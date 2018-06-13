South Africa

Passengers killed‚ injured as taxi rolls down mountain

13 June 2018 - 14:19 By Timeslive
Two passengers were killed when a taxi rolled down a mountain on the R712 in the Golden Gate Reserve, Free State on June 13, 2018.
Image: ER24

Two people were killed and six others injured early on Wednesday when a taxi rolled down a mountain on the R712 in the Golden Gate Reserve‚ between QwaQwa and Clarens‚ in the Free State.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the taxi lying on its side some distance down the side of a mountain.

“Passengers were found lying scattered around the vehicle‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead by Provincial Services.”

Six other patients were sustained moderate to serious injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment‚” said Meiring.

