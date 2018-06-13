South Africa

Protest sees schools and businesses close in KZN town

13 June 2018 - 11:03 By Bongani Mthethwa
Dundee Junior Secondary School.
Image: The Eazy-Ed via Twitter

Three schools in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town of Dundee were forced to suspend lessons following a service delivery protest on Wednesday.

Pupils from Dundee Secondary School‚ Thalana Secondary School and Ethangeni Combined School had to abandon classes after about 600 protesters‚ including school children‚ blockaded roads with rocks‚ burning tyres and rubble as they made their way to the local Endumeni municipality. They were expected to present a memorandum to the mayor.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said police were monitoring the situation. She said about 600 community members took part in the service delivery protest.

“No injuries [have been reported] and no case has been opened. School children were sent back to their homes for safety reasons. Dundee police and public order police are in the area are monitoring the situation to prevent any criminal activities‚” she said.

Provincial education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa condemned the “so-called service delivery protest”. He said education officials in the area were monitoring the situation.

It was reported that local farmers had also gathered at some schools to ensure the safety of the pupils.

