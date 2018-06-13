South Africa

Protesters burn tyres‚ block road in Pretoria East

13 June 2018 - 09:21 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A picture of protesting Eersterust residents and burning rubble in the City of Tshwane on June 13 2018
Image: Rob Beezy via Twitter

Residents in Eersterust‚ Pretoria East‚ took to the streets on Tuesday‚ blocking a road and burning tyres in a service delivery protest.

“Police are on the scene. No arrests have been made yet as the protest is not violent‚” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Byk.

He said the protesters have closed Stormvoël Road‚ making it difficult for motorists to access the area.

