Residents in Eersterust‚ Pretoria East‚ took to the streets on Tuesday‚ blocking a road and burning tyres in a service delivery protest.

“Police are on the scene. No arrests have been made yet as the protest is not violent‚” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Byk.

He said the protesters have closed Stormvoël Road‚ making it difficult for motorists to access the area.