A Grade 5 pupil was among the 1‚000 schoolgirls who fell pregnant in Ekurhuleni last year.

This was revealed by Mzwandile Masina‚ the mayor of Ekurhuleni‚ during a youth summit in Boksburg on Tuesday‚ the Sowetan newspaper reported on Wednesday. According to the newspaper‚ the mayor blamed “the cult of blessers” for the teenage pregnancies.

While no details were provided about the Grade 5 pupil‚ a typical pupil in that standard would be 11 or 12 years old.

Hlomela Bucwa‚ MP and Democratic Alliance member of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training‚ highlighted social ills and education failures during a youth day address in Parliament last month.

She cited statistics showing that between 2014 and 2016‚ a total of 42‚253 pupils from Grades 3 to 12 fell pregnant - noting that 193 of these pupils were in Grades 3‚ 4 and 5.