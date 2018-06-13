The Gauteng Executive Council on Wednesday said it had settled the multi-million rand financial claim linked to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke earlier this year called on government to compensate the families of the victims who died in the tragedy – and that compensation has now been paid.

"The Office of the Premier paid a total sum of R159.46-million to all the 134 claimants who were part of the alternative dispute resolution process. All payments were concluded by 13 June 2018‚ ahead of the deadline of 19 June 2018 set by Justice Moseneke‚" the office of Gauteng Premier David Makhura said.

Moseneke's probe into the Esidimeni tragedy had concluded that the rights of mentally ill patients and their families were flagrantly violated and disregarded during the debacle.

He slammed the former Gauteng Health MEC‚ saying her plea of ignorance was untrue.

“All the facts here point to cruelty‚” he said on the final day of arbitration hearings into the tragedy‚ in which he said victims and their families had to be compensated.

He had ruled that families of the mental patients treated cruelly by government should each receive payments of R20‚000 for their funeral expenses‚ R180‚000 for shock and psychological trauma and R1-million in constitutional damages.

Moseneke said that although arbitration was unusual‚ it was intended to give closure to families and a chance to mourn and grieve.

Mentally ill and vulnerable patients were stripped of their dignity‚ subjected to “torture” at ill-equipped NGOs and abandoned by arrogant provincial health authorities who abused their power and lied about the scale of the catastrophe‚ he said.